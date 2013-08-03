Social Paintball, For the Player Logo

The Top 5 Snake Players in Paintball

August 3, 2013
in Analysis
by Lawrence Abernathy

chad george houston heat paintball

Possibly the most high profile position on the paintball field, the snake is where all the cool kids want to be. They get the coolest pictures, get to fly through the air (for cool pictures), get all the glory and often are the linchpin of any good game plan. While having a good snake player won’t guarantee you a win, having a bad one can almost certainly mean death. Here is our take on the 5 best snake players in the PSP. Here’s our top 5 back players list.

5. Chad George, Houston Heat

The consummate traditional snake player, Chad George has everything you want in a snake player. A smaller but athletic build, high-end acceleration, a great snap shot and excellent timing. All of these thing have kept him at the top of the game for quite some time, and it seems like George still has more to give. The layouts this season have not favored the traditional snake player, but George has adapted well, grabbing the #22 spot overall, and having a respectable winfluence rating of 11.48.

Lawrence Abernathy

I have been involved in paintball since 2003 and writing for Social since 2012. My passion in the sport lies in the analysis of the game and how we talk about it. You can read more of my writing on Sbnation.com's Garnet and Black Attack.

11 Comments
  • Trev Tard
    August 4, 2013

    id say danny park or federov over chad george. not sure if agent smith should be #1 but he is def top 5. I really can’t decide who is number 1 though.

    Reply
    • Israel L.
      August 4, 2013

      What exactly is your top 5 list?

      Reply
    • Social Paintball
      August 4, 2013

      What exactly is your top 5 list?

      Reply
      • trev tard
        August 4, 2013

        after watching federov play the snake…not chad george

        Reply
  • Steven
    August 5, 2013

    I would say Billy B would fall under this as well.

    Reply
  • Einstein
    August 5, 2013

    Federov doesn’t go into this category, he’s far too versatile. Wouldn’t have been the 1 in snake if George and Ronnie weren’t hurt.
    Agent Smith is #1, he was two years ago when Damage won many events.
    Spicka is #2 this year. Before this season he never would have cracked top 5.
    Mouse needs to be in this.
    Fragoza = #1 all time.

    Reply
    • trev tard
      August 5, 2013

      mouse hasn’t been good since 2011. he doubled in size and can no longerr fit in the bunkers. he plays on the d side for half his points now too. and no, federov played the snake better then chad and ronnie did put together between both their careers in 1 event so far…..Federov!

      Reply
      • Pops
        March 17, 2015

        Mouse has always been the number one snake player in the world he just needed the right team to back him when he makes his move into the snake. Dynasty gave him the support he needed and now Infamous is another team that can showcase his uncanny ability to crawl at high speed through the snake.

        Reply
  • Warming The Deadbox
    August 22, 2013

    What, no Thomas Taylor? /sarcasm

    Reply
  • Caleb Thorsen
    July 21, 2016

    FEDEROV CORNEL????????

    Reply
Leave a Comment