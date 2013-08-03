The Top 5 Snake Players in Paintball
Possibly the most high profile position on the paintball field, the snake is where all the cool kids want to be. They get the coolest pictures, get to fly through the air (for cool pictures), get all the glory and often are the linchpin of any good game plan. While having a good snake player won’t guarantee you a win, having a bad one can almost certainly mean death. Here is our take on the 5 best snake players in the PSP. Here’s our top 5 back players list.
5. Chad George, Houston Heat
The consummate traditional snake player, Chad George has everything you want in a snake player. A smaller but athletic build, high-end acceleration, a great snap shot and excellent timing. All of these thing have kept him at the top of the game for quite some time, and it seems like George still has more to give. The layouts this season have not favored the traditional snake player, but George has adapted well, grabbing the #22 spot overall, and having a respectable winfluence rating of 11.48.
Trev TardAugust 4, 2013
id say danny park or federov over chad george. not sure if agent smith should be #1 but he is def top 5. I really can’t decide who is number 1 though.
Israel L.August 4, 2013
What exactly is your top 5 list?
Social PaintballAugust 4, 2013
trev tardAugust 4, 2013
after watching federov play the snake…not chad george
StevenAugust 5, 2013
I would say Billy B would fall under this as well.
Israel L., Social PaintballAugust 5, 2013
Why?
EinsteinAugust 5, 2013
Federov doesn’t go into this category, he’s far too versatile. Wouldn’t have been the 1 in snake if George and Ronnie weren’t hurt.
Agent Smith is #1, he was two years ago when Damage won many events.
Spicka is #2 this year. Before this season he never would have cracked top 5.
Mouse needs to be in this.
Fragoza = #1 all time.
trev tardAugust 5, 2013
mouse hasn’t been good since 2011. he doubled in size and can no longerr fit in the bunkers. he plays on the d side for half his points now too. and no, federov played the snake better then chad and ronnie did put together between both their careers in 1 event so far…..Federov!
PopsMarch 17, 2015
Mouse has always been the number one snake player in the world he just needed the right team to back him when he makes his move into the snake. Dynasty gave him the support he needed and now Infamous is another team that can showcase his uncanny ability to crawl at high speed through the snake.
Warming The DeadboxAugust 22, 2013
What, no Thomas Taylor? /sarcasm
Caleb ThorsenJuly 21, 2016
FEDEROV CORNEL????????