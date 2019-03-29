2019 Crusade for Jurassic: Asset Containment @ Battlefield Orlando Video Highlight

We were on hand for the second installment of what has turned out to be a must-play scenario event in the South…Crusade for Jurassic: Asset Containment! Filmed on location at Battlefield Orlando in Orlando, FL.

On Isla Carno Injen is back at it trying to make the biggest theme park the world has seen! This time they sent in ACU and it’s commander Marissa Pauley to eliminate the biggest threat. The meat eaters! The Carnivores commanded by Marti Preston and her pack will give tooth and claw to eat her way through the ranks! Be on the lookout for poachers who will not discern between their prize or the one who gets in the way!