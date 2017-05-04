Type what you are searching for:
0
Paintball Video Game GHP3 DevLog #22 Virtual Reality

May 4, 2017
in Paintball News, Videos
by Israel L.

James Thrush of GHP3 and Fields of Battle discusses Virtual Reality in the new Greg Hastings paintball video game! Welcome to the GHP3 DevLog, where you will be behind the scenes in the development of Greg Hastings Paintball 3 for PC, latest and last gen consoles, iOS, Android, and set tops. Follow the development progress, ask question, AND make game play suggestions. In this episode, Greg Hastings went out to the Social Paintball League Memorial Cup to let players in the SPL ask him questions.

Join the GHP3 conversation at: http://www.GregRedHastings.com

Israel L.

I am the founder of Social Paintball. I've been a fan of the sport and admired paintball players for years. Together with my awesome team of producers and contributors, we produce a wide variety of paintball media. Stick around and let us know what you think.

