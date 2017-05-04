Paintball Video Game GHP3 DevLog #22 Virtual Reality

James Thrush of GHP3 and Fields of Battle discusses Virtual Reality in the new Greg Hastings paintball video game! Welcome to the GHP3 DevLog, where you will be behind the scenes in the development of Greg Hastings Paintball 3 for PC, latest and last gen consoles, iOS, Android, and set tops. Follow the development progress, ask question, AND make game play suggestions. In this episode, Greg Hastings went out to the Social Paintball League Memorial Cup to let players in the SPL ask him questions.

