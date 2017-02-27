2017 Black Ops Paintball, Operation: Red Homefront Charity Event Highlight Video

Social Paintball was out at Black Ops Paintball’s Operation Red Homefront Scenario Event in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Black Ops Paintball raised $5000 in support of Mission22; a charity that aims to bring awareness, outreach, and prevention of veteran suicide.

To learn more about Mission22, visit: http://mission22.com

To learn more about Black Ops Paintball, visit: http://www.blackopspaintball.org