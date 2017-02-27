Type what you are searching for:
2017 Black Ops Paintball, Operation: Red Homefront Charity Event Highlight Video

February 27, 2017
in Paintball News, Videos
by Israel L.

Social Paintball was out at Black Ops Paintball’s Operation Red Homefront Scenario Event in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Black Ops Paintball raised $5000 in support of Mission22; a charity that aims to bring awareness, outreach, and prevention of veteran suicide.

To learn more about Mission22, visit: http://mission22.com

To learn more about Black Ops Paintball, visit: http://www.blackopspaintball.org

