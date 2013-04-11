Giveaway: Empire Sniper Pump Paintball Marker
Time for yet another Social Paintball giveaway. This time we’re giving away a Empire Sniper Pump Marker courtesy of the folks at Empire Paintball. We featured this loader in our Empire Sniper Pump Marker Overview and video above.
Who loves ya?!
One lucky winner will be randomly chosen. Entry is super simple. Just follow the instructions below. 🙂 The more you do, the more entries you get. Good luck! Oh, and it’s worldwide, too!
350 Comments
seanApril 11, 2013
Of coarse I would play with a pump!
BillApril 13, 2013
Pumps Rule the world.
JoeyApril 15, 2013
I used to play with my phantom a lot for the local 2/10 tournaments. But when I got into the CFPS I sold it to afford a tourney marker.
AustinApril 15, 2013
I play pump almost exclusively 🙂
ChrisApril 29, 2013
Yes I would
chrisApril 29, 2013
would love to
brennanApril 11, 2013
i do play pump
MattApril 11, 2013
Use to play pump all time. Then sold it love to get back into it!
RDApril 11, 2013
I would certainly give it a shot, I’ve always felt like I’ve been missing a great experience.
KenApril 11, 2013
Already do!
KendallApril 11, 2013
I would play pump
JustinApril 11, 2013
YES
Joel PeraltaApril 11, 2013
I want to play pump but scared to spend the money and not like it
JustinApril 15, 2013
playing pump is so fun and accurate its totally worth it
IsaiahApril 11, 2013
Yes! I use to to save money and got out of it, but i wanna get back into it. Ive been lookin for a new pump
TomApril 11, 2013
Who wouldn’t play pump….
JoeApril 11, 2013
Would love to if I had a pump!
Kyle ClarkApril 11, 2013
I play magfed but play pump every once in a while
RyanApril 11, 2013
Hells, yea I’d play pump. I DO play it! would love to have a NICE one!
JoshuaApril 11, 2013
yes i would
KevinApril 11, 2013
Hell ya….I started out playing when a pump was all you had…..
KenApril 11, 2013
And man, I wish I’d never gotten out of it. I miss my old Trracer.
JaredApril 11, 2013
Um Duh
RyanApril 11, 2013
Already play pump with a vsc phantom. Would be stoked to have a open class pump!
GregApril 11, 2013
Yes!!!
Mike RyanApril 11, 2013
Already play pump!
MatthewApril 11, 2013
I love playing pump!
JimApril 11, 2013
I’ve always wanted to try playing pump.
BrandonApril 11, 2013
Sure I’d play pump
CodyApril 11, 2013
Yup, I’m one of the few, if not only, who doesn’t own a pump at the field I play at…
aaron stoneApril 11, 2013
already do, so yes
DaniilApril 11, 2013
Yes! Helps me save paint and practice aiming!
michaelApril 11, 2013
i already do… play pump
tylerApril 11, 2013
i would play pump.
JackApril 11, 2013
Yes I would.
CarlosApril 11, 2013
Hell yea i would use a gun, the gun is as good as the player.
CarlosApril 11, 2013
*use a pump
BradApril 11, 2013
I would, if I had this marker!
MitchApril 11, 2013
Of course I would!
steve brownellApril 11, 2013
Yea i would definitely give it a shot!!!
SteveApril 11, 2013
I’d love to play pump
TomApril 11, 2013
of course, all a part of paintball, and wouldnt be the same without it
mattApril 11, 2013
play pump all day!
Justin WoodallApril 11, 2013
I already do play pump!!
andreApril 11, 2013
I always rock a pump. 🙂
Jordan PetzelApril 11, 2013
For a free pump, I’d definitely play it
kalvinApril 11, 2013
I would totally play pump if I had one!
KeenanApril 11, 2013
Tottaly play pump
TristanApril 11, 2013
Heck yea i would play pump, in fact i do already
Micahel MeldrumApril 11, 2013
I would love to play pump!
ChrisApril 11, 2013
I already play pump with a phantom 🙂
IainApril 11, 2013
Yes I would love to.
JacobApril 11, 2013
I would love to start playing with an awesome Empire pump gun
Alejandro GonzalezApril 11, 2013
I would play pump just no pump gun
Nick DeJongApril 11, 2013
I’ve tried it a few times with my friend’s cocker and pump is friggin amazing, i would love to keep playing
kalvinApril 11, 2013
I wanna get into pump.
OwenApril 11, 2013
Always been curious about pumps, would love to try!
Daniel ZunigaApril 11, 2013
Yes i would play pump
chrisApril 11, 2013
playing pump is one of the things ive always wanted to try out but never had the money to get a pump :/
RobertApril 15, 2013
Yeah same here. This one is a really nice one too.
Joe DuarteApril 11, 2013
I would love to give it a try
Lee LakeApril 11, 2013
Ordered my first pump yesterday
alex harrApril 11, 2013
I would play pump all day everyday
DaltonApril 11, 2013
No but I want to really bad
DaltonApril 11, 2013
No but I want to
Axel GarciaApril 11, 2013
Friend and I have been wanting to go into pump for a while now, so yes, I would LOVE to play pump!
RandyApril 11, 2013
Always wanted to play pump, now is my chance
DonaldApril 11, 2013
Heck ya i’d play with a pump gun, anything to play more paintball!
RyanApril 11, 2013
I’ve been dying to try pump for years. Every time a marker came up for sale locally, I never had the cash. Frustrating, to say the least.
Keith HorineApril 11, 2013
pump play is amazing ofcouse i would play pump!
Keith HorineApril 11, 2013
pump play is amazing, it takes i good shot you cant just spray on ramping, i love it, so yes i would love to play pump and already do!
DakotaApril 11, 2013
Pump would change my life…
ALex MembrenoApril 11, 2013
Yes i would play pump
Brody TurtonApril 11, 2013
I would most definitely play pump, Money is a big issue and with a pump I wouldnt be shooting a much.
FidApril 11, 2013
Was seriously just thinking about getting a pump for the lols. They just look too fun. Can’t wait to use one.
ChienApril 11, 2013
I already do play pump!
BryanApril 11, 2013
I love to play because it takes one ball with a pump and 22,0000 balls with a regular gun to kill off a player.
WadeApril 11, 2013
Darn rights!
RyanApril 11, 2013
I will give it a try
ChrisApril 11, 2013
What is important is man skill, not electronics- love pump!!!
seanApril 11, 2013
yes
JeromyApril 12, 2013
id play pump for sure, especially with an empire sniper
DrewApril 12, 2013
Yes, of course!
JonnyJonnyApril 12, 2013
I do play pump.
chrisApril 12, 2013
Once I win this marker, I start playing pump games!
OscarApril 12, 2013
Yeah
ScottApril 12, 2013
I would love to play pump
KevinApril 12, 2013
I only play pump!
LeoApril 12, 2013
Pump is awesome. I would definitely play it.
EricApril 12, 2013
yeaaa
PatApril 12, 2013
Of course I’d play pump, been playing nothing but pump/ stock class for right years now. Never with anything sniper/cocker based though!
Jason BrownApril 12, 2013
Would love this marker so that I COULD play pump 🙂
BartApril 12, 2013
Ofcourse i would play pump!
MichaelApril 12, 2013
I always wanted to start playing pump. And also i know i will love this empire sniper pump.
MatApril 12, 2013
I’ve always wanted to try playing pump with a proper pump marker! This would give me something to use on the Mech walk-ons since the only markers I currently own are electros.
Martin BellApril 12, 2013
Yeah I think I would play pump if I had a pumpgun, I’d love to use it in woodsballs games, show that skill far outweighs 15 bps.
Ken G.April 12, 2013
Yes, I would.
EddieApril 12, 2013
Without a doubt
DaveApril 12, 2013
I would play with this epic pump marker because pumps are the essence of paintball! And it’s awesome and fun!
DaveApril 12, 2013
Absolutely! It’s awesome!
SeanApril 12, 2013
Pump rocks! I would play for sure.
ChrisApril 12, 2013
As Joe Budden said. Pump, pump, pump it up.
GeorgeApril 12, 2013
Just played my first pump game this past Sunday. It was fun.
BTSApril 12, 2013
Every player should have 1 electro and 1 pump. Just the way it is. Pump is an amazing style of play!
JuanApril 12, 2013
I’d play pump…if I had a pump.
CharlesApril 12, 2013
Yes! I would love to play pump! Played once before and it was so much fun!
JohnApril 12, 2013
yep
jakeApril 12, 2013
I’d play pump!
GeorgeApril 12, 2013
Pump paintball is the best paintball! Yes I would play!
joshApril 12, 2013
Would love to try pump.
RyanApril 12, 2013
I only play pump!
PeteApril 12, 2013
I play pump but would play more with this instead of my current VSC set up.
ryan smithApril 12, 2013
yes i would defenatly play pump i am actually just getting into pump and this would be a great help.
LokeshApril 12, 2013
yes i would play pump
Gregg MooreApril 12, 2013
Most definitely! I would play pump. A huge step up from the first time I played paintball in the woods of New Hampshire with a plastic Splatmaster.
BrianApril 12, 2013
I play pump with an old school SL68II and would love to do it with a sniper.
DanielApril 12, 2013
I do play pump. Nice upgrade to the old autococker.
Josh BrunkApril 12, 2013
I’d play pump for the fun of it, the ammo conservation, and the overall experience.
juanApril 12, 2013
yes
Jonathan CoxApril 12, 2013
I already play pump, and it’s great. Having a better pump means I can loan out my current pump to bring more people to play pump.
John A.April 12, 2013
I have been wanting to for awhile now.
Sean YApril 12, 2013
Playing pump just adds a whole new level of skill. I would love to play pump.
JedApril 13, 2013
I’d love to get back into pump. It’s how I originally learned and my only gun was a pump for 10+ years.
Chris HillApril 13, 2013
I’d TOTALLY play pump, especially if I had this Empire Sniper Pump
David DuarteApril 13, 2013
Forsure !
mike jApril 13, 2013
yes I would play with a sniper pump
Tam RApril 14, 2013
Yup befo play pump
D1NOApril 14, 2013
Pump is for pros
pumper9397April 14, 2013
Yes I would play pump! Pump is all I play!
IanApril 14, 2013
YES! Love pump play!
Zak KingApril 15, 2013
I would totally play pump!
MattApril 15, 2013
Only a couple times
rampantsanityApril 15, 2013
have pump, will PWN.
MattApril 15, 2013
Sure pump is fun 😉
JaredApril 15, 2013
I have never played, but would definitely enjoy giving it a try. It’s always amazed me to watch these pump players go up against electro’s and win!
JeffApril 15, 2013
I already do
BrandonApril 15, 2013
Pump ball is the best ball
AnthonyApril 15, 2013
Sure would! Cool giveaway!
Mike JohnsonApril 15, 2013
yes but i always have to borrow an pump gun
ThaiApril 15, 2013
Of course I would play pump. Bring back the old school play style.
keaganApril 15, 2013
I would play pump
Mike MijaresApril 15, 2013
I’ve been playing with pumps!!!
Ole HHApril 15, 2013
Yes I would
DanApril 15, 2013
Hell yeah I would play Pump
DillonApril 15, 2013
I do play pump and I will continue to!
BrianApril 15, 2013
I definitely would play pump!
Tim B.April 15, 2013
Been looking to get into pump for a while now!
Jeremy ShellApril 15, 2013
Yes I would!
JeffApril 15, 2013
Hell yes, I have wanted to try pump forever!
richardApril 15, 2013
would I play pump? Yes, yes I would.
Nam HoonApril 15, 2013
Course i would.
depends on what “pump” means O.o
JoeyApril 15, 2013
I have always wanted to play pump and think it would be awesome to use it when playing with newer players so HECK YES I WOULD PLAY PUMP!!
jamesApril 15, 2013
PuMp Is Awesome
NickApril 15, 2013
I started out with a pump as my first gun when i was 13 years old. A Tigershark from Brass Eagle. Had a blast with that thing its what ushered me into paintball so hell yes I would play with a pump.
HunterApril 15, 2013
I’ve always wanted to play with a pump marker. The sniper aspect really appeals to me, instead of just having to spray paint everywhere.
NolieApril 15, 2013
YES!
brickApril 15, 2013
Yes
ConnorApril 15, 2013
i would love to play with a pump!
Andrew RamirezApril 15, 2013
The pump players on the field are the ones who are most feared so yesI would play with a pump.
TheOApril 15, 2013
Of course i would play pump! It is the best feeling when you gog a guy with 1 shot.
Ariel ArroyoApril 15, 2013
Yes I definitely would play pump, It would be my first time but a awesome experience.
victorApril 15, 2013
if I had a pump! all day play
CoreyApril 15, 2013
I do play pump…
William LueApril 15, 2013
I would love to play pump!
richard wellsApril 15, 2013
i am looking to get into pump play
DanielApril 15, 2013
Hell to the yes
AlexApril 15, 2013
Yes!
JulianApril 15, 2013
Yes , PUMP IS THE BEST!!! awesome to improve strategy and aim
JamesApril 15, 2013
pump it up all day long
andrewApril 15, 2013
All I play is pump…
RobertApril 15, 2013
Yeah I would play with a pump, played with one once before and like the feel of it, wanted to get one sense
Sam BinghamApril 15, 2013
I would absolutely play pump! I’ve played with the sniper before and I love it!
cole henryApril 15, 2013
yes i love pump!
Tim RodriguezApril 15, 2013
I already play pump and i think its the best way to play paintball, the empire sniper pump would be a huge upgrade for me.
Rusty ThornApril 15, 2013
hell yes i would would play pump requires a little more skill than just blasting away hoping you hit something
sean nedelecApril 15, 2013
would love to play pump. need pump gun first 😉
matty maverickApril 15, 2013
with out a doubt pump rocks!!
LuisApril 15, 2013
If I win, hell yeah, I would play pump!
Anthony HonorApril 15, 2013
Would you play pump? -> Absolutely hands down.
KevinApril 15, 2013
I would love to play pump.
VinceApril 15, 2013
If I could afford pump I would play pump
BrianApril 15, 2013
I would play pump any day!
Ryan SmithApril 15, 2013
Yes I would & I do
John DellannoApril 15, 2013
I would most definitely play pump, it seems to challenge a player to his/her utmost ability.
ArmandoApril 15, 2013
HELL YES I WOULD!!!
Kyle WrightApril 15, 2013
Yes i would play with a pump
nicholasApril 15, 2013
yes
HaydenApril 15, 2013
Of course i would play pump!
Big PunchoApril 15, 2013
Pump is awesome
MattApril 15, 2013
yes i would definitely play pump
AnthonyApril 15, 2013
Playing with a pump would be exciting!
GarretApril 15, 2013
I would and will definately play pump. It brings a whole different aspect to the game, and has been some of my favorite times playing pb.
JakeApril 15, 2013
playing pump is great, saves paint and adds a little more skill to the game. already have a trracer, looking to upgrade to a sniper
BryanApril 15, 2013
Always wanted to try pump, if I win this I totally would!
AngelApril 15, 2013
All day!
JacobApril 15, 2013
Of course! Who wouldn’t?
StevenApril 15, 2013
I would definitely play pump!!!
MichaelApril 15, 2013
Pump is the most pure way of playing paintball!
JonasApril 15, 2013
I’ve already tried, but I wanna control the EMPIRE!
NicholasApril 15, 2013
Pump are always fun to play with
ThomasApril 15, 2013
Yes I would play pump
BenApril 15, 2013
yeah, more of a challenge and i could finally play sniper.
AlexApril 15, 2013
yeah I’d play pump
JasonApril 15, 2013
Pumping is second nature, been doing it since I was tweleve
vincentApril 15, 2013
yes of course
manuel dionneApril 15, 2013
i want too play pump but never try
NathanielApril 15, 2013
Would definitly play pump! 😀
knightmareApril 15, 2013
of course
AlecApril 15, 2013
Of course I would!! I never played it before, but I’d love a challenge on the field! I’m sure its not that hard anyway.
LawlessReaperApril 15, 2013
I’ve never tried but would love to sometime.
TaylorApril 15, 2013
I’ve played a pump automag in D2 PSP scrims but I don’t have a pump marker anymore 🙁 Hopefully I win this one!
ShowtimeApril 15, 2013
I would consider it
RockApril 15, 2013
YES!!! I already do but with a old autococker
Chad GonsalvezApril 15, 2013
Never tried, but it sure looks fun!
NickApril 15, 2013
I would LOVE A PUMP! It’s great for me!
ConnorApril 15, 2013
I’d play pump if I had a good pump gun, but the only good one is the empire sniper and it’s too exspensive for me 🙁
JeroenApril 15, 2013
HEll Ya I’d totally play with a pump! Especially Empire!
helloApril 15, 2013
NO I WOULD NOT too much work
#play with pump
Coby RemApril 15, 2013
Love empire. I have a mini and axe. I love playing pump, and I also need to add another gun to my empire collection.
Stephen CapunoApril 15, 2013
Hell yeah i would play with a pump.
Erik PowerApril 15, 2013
I love playing pump. I tried out my buddies Empire pump and Ive wanted one since but havent bee anble to buy one cause lack of money.
Sean EnkeApril 15, 2013
I would love to play with a pump gun!
Dennis SantosApril 15, 2013
YES of course I would play…I actually need to get back into playing pump
CodyApril 15, 2013
Id love this beauty in my hands! But its a hard competetion to win in. Luck to all!
Shannon FuhrmanApril 15, 2013
Never played pump, but I’d give it a shot
VladApril 15, 2013
pump is awsome
plokomApril 15, 2013
pump FTW!
OsbornApril 15, 2013
Yes
Carlo LopezApril 15, 2013
OF COURSE I PLAY PUMP. ONLY TRUE BALLERS DO
davidApril 15, 2013
I would try pump, plus it is probably more awesome getting someone out with a pump anyway
Alexander Cabrera ZuritaApril 15, 2013
Yes definitely
NikApril 15, 2013
I would love to play pump!
Alexander Cabrera ZuritaApril 15, 2013
i love playing pump so much.
Alexander Cabrera ZuritaApril 15, 2013
Id actually use it every time i play paintball instead of using an electronic gun
AdrianaApril 15, 2013
I love paintball so much, specially with a pump gun.
Bashir FadelApril 15, 2013
yea, i love playing pump
RickyApril 15, 2013
Heck yeah! I love playing pump!
EdwardApril 16, 2013
Of course I play pump. Pump is throwing yourself in to a whole new, antique form of paintball. It teaches skills and promotes challenge and the thrill of overcoming a greater force.
richard wellsApril 16, 2013
i would love to try playing this way
wesleyApril 16, 2013
YES i play with one now but looking for a better one like the empire!!!! 😀
wesleyApril 16, 2013
yessss!
BryceApril 16, 2013
I already play pump and would enjoy the chance to try out this one being offered.
SimonApril 16, 2013
I already do play! It’d be nice to get a better pump though, I have an old beat up prostock with a cheap pump kit on it.
Cobe WilsonApril 16, 2013
I would definitely play pump. I like pumps for their versatility.
RyanApril 16, 2013
I would defenetly use a pump
BradleyApril 16, 2013
I do every now and then. Its a nice change of pace.
Ty EthridgeApril 16, 2013
You dang right I’d play pump. Pew pew pew… MERICA!!!!
phillipApril 16, 2013
I would and do have an old sl-68II, not one of the re-released ones
JoeApril 16, 2013
I would give pump a shot
jenniferApril 16, 2013
yes
gregApril 17, 2013
i <3 pumps
MichaelApril 17, 2013
Of course I would play pump. Only the elite play with pump.
MattyTApril 18, 2013
already do!
Zach GApril 19, 2013
real pros do!
EricApril 20, 2013
I play nothing but pump, so yes I would play pump.
DanieApril 21, 2013
Heck yeah I would play Pump! I’ve been eyeing a pump as my next marker and would love to win this!
KevinApril 21, 2013
Yes! I would!
JamesApril 22, 2013
I have played pump before and I loved it.
Elliott JacksonApril 22, 2013
I definitely would. It has advantages at SuperGame!!!!
Kyle SchmuckerApril 25, 2013
Yeah, I would. They just started pump nights at my local field and would actually like to try it out.
taraApril 26, 2013
of course
jordanApril 29, 2013
I try anything once
GlennApril 29, 2013
Pump is how I started in 1985! Of course I’ll play – I’ve been wanting to!
jasonApril 29, 2013
i used to play pump, but havent in a year or so. i would love to play it again!
DaveApril 29, 2013
Played pump just yesterday…
paulApril 29, 2013
yes love playing pump!
Michael FisherApril 29, 2013
I really want to play with a pump; I don’t have the money to afford one right now, though. I have been eying the Empire Sniper for a long while! I really wish I could win one!
mattApril 29, 2013
yes
Joe SobchinskyApril 29, 2013
Play pump? Of course! Its paintball!
LiamApril 29, 2013
Why would you not play pump?
nickApril 29, 2013
No Doubt
WestonApril 29, 2013
Yeah I’d play pump!
nick rezzonicoApril 29, 2013
No Doubt!
JimmyApril 29, 2013
of course I would play pump with this!
mike lukensApril 29, 2013
if i had this gun i would
talenApril 29, 2013
pump for days!
ShelbyApril 29, 2013
All the time!
PierreApril 29, 2013
I want to be able to afford playing twice a week, I really want to play pump!
J EazleApril 29, 2013
Play every chance I get
JosephApril 29, 2013
I would pump it all over the place
Robin SonessonApril 29, 2013
Played pump tournament last weekend
BjornApril 29, 2013
I love breaking out the pumps with my team
Alex DarabanApril 29, 2013
Yeah! I play pump now and its a lot of fun!
Jason KibbeApril 29, 2013
I would def play pump if everyone else did! 🙂
JBApril 29, 2013
Of course I would play pump
MattApril 29, 2013
YESS
TylerApril 29, 2013
Never have before but I really wanna try!
MarkApril 29, 2013
Of course, but my Azodin Kaos Pump has taken a pretty good beating
RyanApril 29, 2013
Yes!
JamesApril 29, 2013
Damn Skippy
FafahrdApril 29, 2013
yep, I starting at pump
NicoApril 29, 2013
Well duh, of course I’d LOVE to play with a Pump. A nice change of pace…
Tino RotelliniApril 29, 2013
i already do!!
Eric KApril 29, 2013
Hell yeah!!
dylanApril 29, 2013
Yeah I would
Tyler RileyApril 29, 2013
I pump it up all day!!!
JoshBApril 29, 2013
I already play pump, and I would love add this marker to my collection!
JimmyApril 29, 2013
I would totally play pump!
Jeffrey HallApril 29, 2013
most indefinitely
edgarApril 30, 2013
I’d love to play!!
BradleyApril 30, 2013
I played pump this past weekend and it was a blast! Yes I would gladly play it again!
RoarkApril 30, 2013
Would certainly do!
SteveApril 30, 2013
yea definitely
Michael BurkeApril 30, 2013
Would definantly use a pump
guy with a dreamApril 5, 2014
i would play pump super duper hard
guy with a dreamApril 5, 2014
i mean i would play pump soooo hard
guy with a dreamApril 5, 2014
i would be like pew pew pew with a pump
guy with a dreamApril 5, 2014
i would play with a pump but i dont have a pump but if i did have a pump i would play with it
guy with a dreamApril 5, 2014
pump for the win
guy with a dreamApril 5, 2014
have to play with a pump
guy with a dreamApril 5, 2014
if it aint pump its wack, you know what i am saying
guy with a dreamApril 5, 2014
yes you know what im saying, i would play with pump
guy with a dreamApril 5, 2014
i would not play without a not not pump, but more like a pump
guy with a dreamApril 5, 2014
pump play would i
guy with a dreamApril 5, 2014
need da pump in my hands so i can own the feild
guy with a dreamApril 5, 2014
i would play with the pump, and the pump but not the oump, but instead the pump
guy with a dreamApril 5, 2014
pump is good for playing
guy with a dreamApril 5, 2014
to pump or not to pump, i would play pump
GregDecember 29, 2014
Please I need a new marker all I have is a Spyder
GregDecember 29, 2014
I would love a new pump I really need a new marker please pick me
Cole cascioJanuary 11, 2015
It would be nice to have a new gun all I have is a spyder thanks for your time
cole cascioJanuary 11, 2015
what do we do? it says read below but I cant find it.
Lisa ConnellJanuary 14, 2015
I don’t get what I need to do.
IAMSTERDAM
lapcheJanuary 24, 2015
i dont see what we have to do!
Nick VargaFebruary 22, 2015
Cannot find instructions
Gregg ThompsonFebruary 24, 2015
The Sniper is amazing! Sure wish I was lucky enough to be like the other cool kids….
Gregg ThompsonFebruary 24, 2015
…..that are using the EMPIRE SNIPER PUMP!!
Austin MeersMarch 4, 2015
I cant find the instructions
Z3R0GRVTYWFLZMarch 22, 2015
Dude playong with a pump is like hardcore. Like a pump v automatic/semiauto rounds that I have played with friends.
Z3R0GRVTYWFLZMarch 22, 2015
Its just beast
Z3R0GRVTYWFLZMarch 22, 2015
Like this site
NuKeApril 23, 2015
It looks fabulous
Brandon WilbertMay 3, 2015
How do you enter
Brandon WilbertMay 3, 2015
I really hope I’m entered I’ve used a pump befor but if I win this will be my first marker ( but I’ve played with pumps befor barrowed from friend )
Onur NayirMay 4, 2015
Cant find the Steps to complete but i still hopy i can win the Empire Sniper.
It will be my first Marker *-*
PatrickMay 7, 2015
I’d love to have this. How do I enter?
Stephen GuerreroMay 31, 2015
I would love to get into playing pump
Brysen PackerJune 6, 2015
I’d like to shoot a sniper.
jacob posleyJuly 17, 2015
I’ve been trying to get into pump but not enough $$$
Levi EvansAugust 10, 2015
If love to shoot one of them my honey badger AM-013 would like that on my shelf
Isaiah MossAugust 15, 2015
I’m so hardcore man..
Jacob HueyAugust 23, 2015
Would love to have this never had a pump before and it would help with conserving ammo
Adrian GarzaSeptember 17, 2015
I want this!
Troy HinsonOctober 5, 2015
I need this
Troy HinsonOctober 5, 2015
How do u apply
Talon StamperNovember 15, 2015
I have never had a paint ball gun but that looks so cool!!!!!! how do you apply?
Fredrico Supertramp JonesNovember 25, 2015
Pump drump. Slick
obamunistDecember 13, 2015
How do you enter?
Gregg ThompsonDecember 18, 2015
Didnt even realize those have an auto trigger. I want one!
Tommy HoyFebruary 4, 2016
I thought those were only pump! Lol that’s cool they have auto trigger. Please can I have it haha