Paintball News Video, 1/16/13: PSP, CPL, & NPPL Schedule, ETV’s “Roster”, Pro Roster Changes, PR League

Weekly paintball news video with info from around the world. Submit your paintball news here: http://socialpaintball.com/news/

Weekly paintball news video show with info from around the world.

This weeks show covers the the 2013 PSP event dates, 2013 NPPL event schedule, the 2013 CPL event dates, PLanet Eclipse’s ETV “Roster” Series, pro paintball team roster changes, and the new Puerto Rican paintball league. This episode is hosted by Sqyire aka Justin. Closed-captioning provided for the hearing-impaired and for our International audience.

This episode is brought to you by http://gisportz.com

