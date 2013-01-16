Type what you are searching for:
0
Paintball News Video, 1/16/13: PSP, CPL, & NPPL Schedule, ETV’s “Roster”, Pro Roster Changes, PR League

January 16, 2013
in Paintball News Video
by Sqyire

Weekly paintball news video with info from around the world. Submit your paintball news here: http://socialpaintball.com/news/

Weekly paintball news video show with info from around the world.

This weeks show covers the the 2013 PSP event dates, 2013 NPPL event schedule, the 2013 CPL event dates, PLanet Eclipse’s ETV “Roster” Series, pro paintball team roster changes, and the new Puerto Rican paintball league. This episode is hosted by Sqyire aka Justin. Closed-captioning provided for the hearing-impaired and for our International audience.

This episode is brought to you by http://gisportz.com

What do you think? Please provide feedback for us to improve. Do you like it? What don’t you like? Help us make this better.

Justin Hafford

Justin a.k.a "Sqyire" is a Maineiac Paintball player and produces videos for Social Paintball. He loves to play, but is a recballer and is frequently seen exploring, failing, or sometimes succeeding at different aspects of the sport. Just a regular guy, trying to do what he can to get the word out.

2 Comments
  • Colby
    January 16, 2013

    South Central Paintball Association (SCPA), for keeping the sport alive locally

    Reply
  • hoodies Xlt
    January 15, 2017

    Greate pieces. Keep writing such kind of info on your page.
    Im really impressed by it.
    Hello there, You have performed a fantastic job.
    I will definitely digg it and personally
    suggest to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this site.

    Reply
Leave a Comment