2019 SPL Peach State Classic Paintball Highlight Video

The 2019 SPL Peach State Classic has officially wrapped up at Big Indian Paintball in Perry, Georgia. The weather held up all weekend as players from Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Puerto Rico battled it out. As always we’d like to thank every player, every team, every family, every referee, every staff member, every media member, everyone from the fields, every vendor, and every sponsor for showing support. Everyone at the SPL is grateful for all of the support we receive! This league does not exist without any of you!

Next up is the SPL Sunshine State Open being hosted at Central Florida Paintball in Lakeland, FL on April 13-14, 2019.

Check the http://socialpaintballleague.com website for more information.