2019 SPL Kickoff Paintball Highlight Video

The 2019 SPL Kickoff has officially wrapped up at Battlefield Orlando in Orlando, Florida. It was a beautiful weekend with amazing weather and an equally amazing atmosphere. As always we’d like to thank every player, every team, every family, every referee, every staff member, every media member, everyone from the fields, every vendor, and every sponsor for showing support. Everyone at the SPL is grateful for all of the support we receive! This league does not exist without any of you!

Next up is the SPL Peach State Classic being hosted at Big Indian Paintball in Perry, GA on March 2-3, 2019.

Check the http://socialpaintballleague.com website for more information.