2018 Iron City Classic Old School 10 Man Paintball Highlight

The second annual ICC paintball tournament was hosted on August 4-5, 2018 at Urban Assault Paintball in Pittsburgh, PA with 54 teams attending the sold out event. The Iron City Classic 10-man tournament format is a “classic” format that pits teams against each other in the woods, on a hyperball field, and on the infamous mounds field. The ICC paintball tournament pays homage to the original NPPL events of the mid 1990’s to the early 2000’s. The event is organized by Tim Montressor, pro paintball player for Tampa Bay Damage.

Check the http://socialpaintballleague.com website for more information.