For the 4th year in a row, Social Paintball was on hand to witness the largest paintball event in the world: Skirmish USA’s Invasion of Normandy in Pennsylvania. What’s even more impressive is that most people do not even know about the event. This year thousands of players gathered for the scenario with even more people on the Skirmish USA premises.

Sign Up for our Newsletter, Get 10% Off Your 1st Order!

Search for: