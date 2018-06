We were on hand for the 2018 Cousins Paintball Big Game scenario held at Cousins Paintball Long Island, 149 Edwards Ave Calverton, NY 11933. Picture two massive teams battling it out for the victory featuring respawn action, missions, and coordinated strategy. And just when you think it can’t get better, they throw in some real helicopter assaults!

