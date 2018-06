Damage vs Mutiny, Saturday 6/9/18, Raw Pro Paintball Scrimmage | Road to 2018

Raw paintball footage of professional paintball team Tampa Bay Damage scrimmaging against Indianapolis Mutiny (Semi-Pro) on the NXL Atlantic City Open layout. The practice was held at Central Florida Paintball in Lakeland, FL on the weekend of June 9th, 2018.

