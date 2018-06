The Vintage Paintball Series is a local Midwest 5-man, paintball series designed to target the new and up and coming player. Their goal is to grow the Minnesota and Wisconsin tournament scene while focusing on safety and fun for all! Held at Vintage Paintball Park, 433 Mendota Rd E, West St Paul, MN 55118.

