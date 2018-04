We took the drive up to Black Ops Paintball for the 1st ever CPX Bones and Ashes scenario game. Check out the highlight video of all of the action and fun from this amazing paintball field in North Carolina! Held at Black Ops Paintball, 2112 River Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28312.

