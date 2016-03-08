Social Paintball, For the Player Logo

Latest News

Type what you are searching for:
0
  • No products in the cart.
mobile logo
 

Bobby Aviles Joins the Los Angeles Ironmen

Bobby Aviles Joins the Los Angeles Ironmen

March 8, 2016
in Paintball News, Players & Teams
by Lawrence Abernathy

Sources have confirmed to Social Paintball that Bobby Aviles will be joining the Los Angeles Ironmen for the 2016 NXL season. Aviles was seen working with the team this past weekend, March 5th and 6th, and was confirmed as a member of the 2016 Ironmen squad early on Tuesday morning. A long time member of the LA paintball community, this is a bit of a homecoming for the 28 year old, who has recently moved from Arkansas where he worked for KEE Action Sports, back to Los Angeles to work for APX Gear Paintball.

Over the weekend our sources indicated that Tampa Bay Damage and the Moscow Red Legion were also possible landing spots for Aviles. Today we have been told that the Russians showed significant interest, but were not able to come to a financial decision that made sense for both parties.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Lawrence Abernathy

I have been involved in paintball since 2003 and writing for Social since 2012. My passion in the sport lies in the analysis of the game and how we talk about it. You can read more of my writing on Sbnation.com's Garnet and Black Attack.

Related Posts
Brandon Cornell Set to Join Edmonton Impact
Snapshots from NXL Vegas Open, Day 1
Bobby Aviles and LA Infamous Part Ways