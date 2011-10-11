Type what you are searching for:
Killer Gun Stands – Custom Paintball Marker Stands

October 11, 2011
by Sqyire

Justin found a new small business that designs and produces custom paintball gun stands. If you like to spoil your markers, Killer Gun Stands is worth checking into. For ordering info or questions email vdub1967@yahoo.com.

Stop by our booth at World Cup, we’ll have our stand on display.

Justin Hafford

Justin a.k.a "Sqyire" is a Maineiac Paintball player and produces videos for Social Paintball. He loves to play, but is a recballer and is frequently seen exploring, failing, or sometimes succeeding at different aspects of the sport. Just a regular guy, trying to do what he can to get the word out.

