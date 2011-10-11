Killer Gun Stands – Custom Paintball Marker Stands
October 11, 2011
in Gear & Reviews, Videos
Justin found a new small business that designs and produces custom paintball gun stands. If you like to spoil your markers, Killer Gun Stands is worth checking into. For ordering info or questions email vdub1967@yahoo.com.
Stop by our booth at World Cup, we’ll have our stand on display.
1 Comment
