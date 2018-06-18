2018 SPL Dye Memorial Cup Highlight Highlight Video

The 2018 SPL Dye Memorial Cup wrapped up at Combat Zone Sports in Merritt Island, Florida. We were fully prepared and expecting the worst, but mother nature was kind to us this time around. The weather held off enough on both days, allowing for us to stay relatively cool with the overcast skies and periodic light rain throughout the days. We had an amazing turnout at this event with teams coming from all over Florida, Georgia, Alabama and even flying in from Puerto Rico.

